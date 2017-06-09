More on the Plans for WWE's Women's Tournament This Summer

The plan for the WWE Women's tournament is that all the matches except the finals will be taped on 7/13 and 7/14 but will not be released weekly like they did with the Cruiserweight Classic.
Instead, the schedule is that they will release 16 matches on the WWE Network on 8/20 - which would be about 5 to 6 shows - and then the remaining 14 matches or another five shows would be released in early September. The finals are set for 9/12 - live on the WWE Network - and likely to take place at the Smackdown Live show in Las Vegas that night.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
