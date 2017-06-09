More on the Plans for WWE's Women's Tournament This Summer

Sponsored Links

The plan for the WWE Women's tournament is that all the matches except the finals will be taped on 7/13 and 7/14 but will not be released weekly like they did with the Cruiserweight Classic.





Instead, the schedule is that they will release 16 matches on the WWE Network on 8/20 - which would be about 5 to 6 shows - and then the remaining 14 matches or another five shows would be released in early September. The finals are set for 9/12 - live on the WWE Network - and likely to take place at the Smackdown Live show in Las Vegas that night. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





