Tentative Great Balls of Fire Lineup; Money in the Bank No Longer a Top Tier WWE PPV

Along with Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe, the Great Balls of Fire PV is expected to see rematches with Sheamus & Cesaro defending against the Hardys and the Miz defending against Dean Ambrose. Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax is also expected and possibly Goldust vs. R-Truth as well.





For the past few years, the Money in the Bank PPV had evolved into one of the big four PPVs, all but replacing Survivor Series. However, now that it's a single brand show with Smackdown (which is technically the weaker drawing brand), Survivor Series is back to the #4 position, especially since it's part of a destination weekend which includes an NXT show. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





