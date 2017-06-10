Pete Dunne On Possibility Of Facing William Regal, Success In WWE & More

WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne recently spoke with Tom Feaheny for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On what he has accomplished in WWE thus far: "I can’t believe what I’ve done in such a short space of time, I had a try-out in November, then we did the press conference, I thought I’d have to go to Japan and build my name, but after 11 years it was a case of being in the right place at the right time."

On helping WWE expose the U.K. independent wrestling scene: "Every independent show we go to has more ticket sales, I look at Progress they sold 700 tickets in a minute, the WWE have been great with me as they helped me and made sure I could continue doing the indie shows."

On the possibility of having a match with U.K. wrestling legend and NXT General Manager William Regal: "I would love to fight Regal and I bet he would as well but I just don’t think it will happen."

