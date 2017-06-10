The Miz Selling L.A. Mansion, Titus O'Neil Learns To Play Tennis (Photos)

Sponsored Links



- Forbes.com is reporting that WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is selling his mansion in Los Angeles, California for $3.65 million. The property includes a Mediterranean-style four-bedroom house with three-and-a-half bathrooms. The home is over 4,500 square feet and includes a pool, basketball court and spa.

- WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil made an appearance this week at the U.S. Tennis Association's national campus in the Orlando, Florida area. O'Neil learned to play tennis with kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa. WWE posted the following photos of O'Neil's visit on their official WWE Community Twitter page.