Ric Flair & Bruno Sammartino Talk WWE Statues (Video), Killian Dain's Theme

- WWE released the above video on their official YouTube channel, which features NXT Superstar Killian Dain's new "Beast of Belfast" theme song.

- Featured below, courtesy of WWE's official Twitter page, is footage from the latest episode of the WWE Network original series, "Table For 3," which features Ric Flair and Bruno Sammartino talking with Randy Orton about their WrestleMania Axxess statues.




