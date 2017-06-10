Jeff Hardy Talks Hardy Boyz' WWE Return, Feuding With Matt Hardy

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Chris Jericho on his weekly "Talk Is Jericho" podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On he and Matt Hardy returning to WWE after several years away from the company: "It was one of those things that was inevitable. I think when I did [Jim Ross]'s podcast live at like the House Of Blues back at a couple of WrestleCons ago, that was the big question: 'are you ever going to return [to WWE]?' And then, I was like, 'oh yeah, it's inevitable.' I wasn't sure how it was going to come about, but I always knew it deep down, like you're not going to know what that extended family means, even back then I remember, 'we want you to be part of the extended family,' so yeah, it was inevitable and meant to be in some weird way, just how it all happened was the perfect story. From The Expedition Of Gold to becoming the WWE [RAW] Tag Team Champions. I mean, it's just the perfect story."

On keeping their return a secret prior to their appearance at WrestleMania: "We knew that after our contracts expired with that other world, basically, we knew, we'd been through all the deal we had to go through. We just had to keep it a secret and that was so hard. Like, that day of WrestleMania, I was lying like crazy! 'Will we see you tonight?' 'No, I'm on the first flight out of here.'" Hardy added, "even in interviews on the Friday and Saturday before with these people, I even said, 'yeah, we'll be with Ring Of Honor through the summer.'"

On his belief that fans prefer to see The Hardy Boyz together as a unit as opposed to enemies feuding with each other: "I think so, yeah [fans want to see the Hardys together]. Yeah, for sure. Bottom line is people don't really want to see that. It's cool for us, like Bret and Owen [Hart] wrestling each other years [ago]. We loved that. Naturally, for us, back in the day, it was awesome. But yeah, the bottom line is people would rather see us together instead of apart."

Check out the complete Jeff Hardy interview at PodcastOne.com.