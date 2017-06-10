Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax Added to Total Divas; Emma Returns to Action

Sponsored Links



-- Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax have been added to the cast of Total Divas next season. They join Naomi, who also indicated that she will be a part of the upcoming season.

-- Emma returned to in-ring action this weekend, participating at a house show in in Jackson, Mississippi. She teamed with Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax in a loss against Sasha Banks, Mickie James & Dana Brooke.

-- Emma had been sidelined since early May after suffering a shoulder injury very early on during WWE's European tour.