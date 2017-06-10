Dalton Castle Reportedly Re-Signs with Ring of Honor

Sponsored Links



-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, Dalton Castle has agreed to terms on a new contract to remain with Ring of Honor as per multiple sources.

-- Dalton, who previous deal was set to expire this month, apparently only came to terms within the last couple of days and the outlook for a while was not looking great for him to remain with ROH.

-- The signing comes as a bit of a mild surprise as WWE was reportedly very interested in his services and the feeling was that the only way he was going to remain with ROH is if they came to him with a significant offer.