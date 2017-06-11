WWE Visiting Japan Again; Why NXT Entrances Are Better Than WWE Entrances

Sponsored Links

The reason NXT shows have such great ring entrances whereas WWE PPVs (with the exception of WrestleMania) don't is because Triple H is in charge of the NXT entrances whereas for the non-WrestleMania PPVs, it is Kevin Dunn and ultimately Vince McMahon.





WWE will be returning to Japan on September 16 in Osaka and are building the show around Shinsuke Nakamura and the Smackdown crew. The interesting thing about this stop is that usually WWE only does one tour of Japan per year and they will be there on 6/30 and 7/1 at Sumo Hall with the Raw brand. The obvious implication is that WWE is coming back to Japan to capitalize on Nakamura's popularity. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





