Report: Two New WWE Stars Added To Cast Of Total Divas

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 11, 2017 - 10:30am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

It looks like the Total Divas cast is getting a makeover for the seventh season.

According to a report at ProWrestlingSheet.com, current RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, as well as Nia Jax, have joined the cast of the WWE reality show on E!.

WWE reportedly made the move as a result of Eva Marie's departure from the company. The producers felt the need to replace her on the show, and after interviewing new potential female WWE Superstars, the decision was made to add Bliss and Jax to the cast instead.

Filming for the newest season of Total Divas is scheduled to begin in a couple of weeks.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.