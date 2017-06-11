Report: Two New WWE Stars Added To Cast Of Total Divas

Sponsored Links



It looks like the Total Divas cast is getting a makeover for the seventh season.

According to a report at ProWrestlingSheet.com, current RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, as well as Nia Jax, have joined the cast of the WWE reality show on E!.

WWE reportedly made the move as a result of Eva Marie's departure from the company. The producers felt the need to replace her on the show, and after interviewing new potential female WWE Superstars, the decision was made to add Bliss and Jax to the cast instead.

Filming for the newest season of Total Divas is scheduled to begin in a couple of weeks.