Vince Russo Responds To Jim Cornette's Shoot Fight Challenge, Issues Apology

As noted, longtime pro wrestling personality and legendary manager/promoter Jim Cornette issued a challenge to former WWE, WCW and Impact Wrestling writer Vince Russo for a shoot fight.

Following his initial call-out, which you can read in full here, Russo took to social media to issue his response -- and an apology a long time in the making -- to Cornette.

"Would I fight Jim Cornette. Well, in order to answer that, you have to look at him," said Russo. "You've got to look at that barn door wide ass. You have to look at that Kamala belly. You have to look at those Gumby-like arms. Would I want to mix it up with somebody like that? Surely, I'd have to be out of my mind because no doubt an ass kicking would be coming my way. So yes, I'm afraid of Jim Cornette. That ripped chiseled stomach."

Russo continued, "And as far as the $5,000. I think Jim still thinks we're in Memphis circa 1970 when $5,000 actually meant something. Jim, $5,000 is not a lot of money. I don't need your $5,000. I'm doing fine, Jim. I'm on the number one podcasting network in the country, Podcast One."

"Jim, I apologize. And I apologize for a lot of things," Russo added. "First and foremost, I want to apologize for you blowing out your knees when you fell off that scaffold because you are a mark who didn't know how to take a bump. I want to apologize Jim for you putting Smoky Mountain Wrestling out of business. I want to apologize Jim for you being fired from Ring of Honor for a public emotional outburst. I want to apologize Jim for being fired from WWE for assaulting another employee. I want to apologize Jim because I'm from New York. I want to apologize Jim because in my entire life I was never fixin' to do anything. I want to apologize Jim that I don't believe the Dukes of Hazard is a reality show. I'd like to apologize that I never went on national television and dressed like the village idiot," Russo continued. "I want to apologize that I never asked a wrestler to chew on an Alka-Seltzer so it would appear like he's foaming at the mouth. I want to apologize that even the great Terry Funk didn't get over when you had him come out of a box."

Regarding Cornette, Russo concluded by finishing his apology and pointing out the two things he feels the need to apologize the most for.

"But Jim, perhaps the two most important things," Russo said. "I want to apologize for setting ratings records at both the WWE and TNA and also raising the ratings at WCW the whole nine months that I was there. I sincerely apologize for that. And last but not least, Jim, from the bottom of my heart, I apologize for both Dixie Carter and Vincent Kennedy McMahon for choosing me over you. Because at the end of the day, 18 years later, that is what this is all about. It sticks in your craw because no matter what you do, no matter what you say, no matter what asinine promo you cut, it does not go away. From a creative standpoint, the numbers clearly dictate I was better than you," Russo determined. "And I know that is hard for you to accept and I know that is hard for you to deal with so that is why from the bottom of my heart, I apologize, I am sorry, and I hope from this point on we can move forward."

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above Vince Russo quotes.