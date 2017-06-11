Laurel Van Ness Talks Slammiversary Plans, WWE Tough Enough & More

Sponsored Links



Impact Wrestling star Laurel Van Ness recently spoke with Sports Keeda for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On her plans for TNA Slammiversary 2017: "You can't ask him (Kong) questions, I'll answer for him. I know what he's thinking. What he's thinking is that someone will get killed! Someone will die at Slammiversary. I'm going to give you a hint: It's not going to be us!"

On who influenced her while she was growing up: "I don't have any influences, I influence people. People watch me. I don't need 'influencers' ('Is that a word?', she asks). I knew I wanted to be a wrestler, so I became the best wrestler in wrestling history."

On feeling that she deserved to win the most recent season of WWE Tough Enough: "Of course I deserved to win! I'm the best. I should win everything. So that's how I feel about that."

Check out the complete Laurel Van Ness interview at Sportskeeda.com.