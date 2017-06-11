Bobby Lashley On Shaving Vince's Head, Wrestling Kurt Angle, MMA/Wrestling

Sponsored Links



Impact Wrestling star and Bellator MMA fighter Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Sports Keeda for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On shaving Vince McMahon's head at WrestleMania 23 after the "Battle of the Billionaires" match: "That was just another defining point in my career. When you get put in a position like that, to shave off the hair of the boss of the company, they're putting a lot of faith in you and they believe in you. So early on in my career, after a couple of years of pro wrestling, they believed in me enough to put me in a match that big, and 10 years later I'm still doing it, and still holding titles so they knew way back when how good I was."

On the differences between mixed-martial-arts and professional wrestling: "It's no different for me, because I train the same and prepare the same. I get ready in the same way and with the same mentality. When I head into the cage for an MMA fight, for that time inside the cage, I hate the person standing across the cage. I want to beat him up and beat him up to the point where he never wants to go against me again. After the fight, I can shake his hands and he we can be best friends. It's the same thing in professional wrestling. I can be friends with these guys, but the minute one of them goes after the title, it flips a switch. I hate them and you'll see it in the matches."

On wrestling against Kurt Angle: "Kurt Angle was amazing. He was the person who got me into pro wrestling. He found me when I was at the Olympic training center just wrestling, amateur wrestling. It was only 10 years after he brought me in that we had the chance to wrestle each other. There was a lot of build up there and I'm glad it actually happened. I didn't know if it was going to happen before he retired, because that was the last match before he retired, and if I didn't get that match, I may have never had the opportunity to wrestle the person that brought me into wrestling."

