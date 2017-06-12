Raw Preview: Lesnar/Joe, Cass/Enzo Mystery, Tag Title Rematch, Rollins/Bray, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is WWE.com Raw preview for tonight's show:

Will Brock Lesnar bring the pain to Samoa Joe?

The Samoan Submission Machine’s message was received by the Universal Champion, who will respond to his No. 1 contender’s sadistic attack this Monday on Raw. The juggernauts’ Universal Title clash at the debut WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event is still weeks away, but someone’s going to get burned Monday night. Will it be Joe or Lesnar?

The Hardy Boyz challenge Cesaro & Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Titles in anticipated rematch

Can The Hardy Boyz reclaim the titles they won during their triumphant return at WrestleMania, or will Cesaro & Sheamus continue to raise the figurative bar in Team Red’s tandem division?

Who is Enzo Amore & Big Cass’ attacker?

As Raw General Manager Kurt Angle deals with a mysterious scandal that could threaten his career, he also has a mystery on his show to solve: Who is attacking Enzo Amore & Big Cass?

Can Alexa Bliss evade Nia Jax's fury?

Although we can’t necessarily assume that Alexa was looking to win via disqualification — even if her nefarious track record strongly suggests it — the conclusion of the title bout was undoubtedly unsatisfying for the challenger, who laid out everyone in her path afterward. Given the circumstances, will Jax receive another opportunity at Alexa’s title?

Is Bray Wyatt coming for The Kingslayer?

Did The Kingslayer make a huge mistake in attracting the attention of one of the eeriest Superstars in WWE history?

Will Dean Ambrose strike again?

Ambrose is in hungry pursuit of his rematch and will relentlessly stalk The A-Lister until he gets what he wants. Miz might want to pack an extra pair of designer sunglasses for this week’s Raw, since he’ll need to have eyes in the back of his head.