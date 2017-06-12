Ric Flair Documentary Pushed Back, WWE Trying to Boost Viewership of 205 Live, more

Sponsored Links

The plan for the Ric Flair 30 for 30 documentary, which was originally expected to air in early 2017 has now been pushed back to January 2018.





One of the ideas WWE has to boost sagging viewership of 205 Live is to try and get some of the women from the main roster on the show as they feel this will spark interest in the show.





As noted before, Matt Hardy's second child was due on June 5 and that is the reason neither he nor Jeff were on Raw this past Monday. It is expected that the Hardys will be working a lighter schedule over the next few weeks as a result of the new baby.





