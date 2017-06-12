Mark Andrews Avoids Injury, Note on Tonight's Raw Viewership, Renee Young

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 12, 2017 - 5:32am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Mark Andrews suffered an apparent neck injury yesterday at an NXT live event in Derby, UK. The injury appeared serious as the match was stopped and Andrews was taken out of the ring via stretcher after landing awkwardly on his neck after a clothesline.

-- WWE.com posted the following:

Mark Andrews suffered a neck injury on Sunday during WWE NXT's time at Download Festival 2017 in Donington Park in Derby, England.

Andrews was quickly evaluated by WWE medical personnel. A statement passed along to WWE.com read, "A CT scan of Andrews came back negative, with just bruising evident. Mark would like to thank all his fans for their concern."

-- Andrews tweeted:

-- Tonight's WWE Raw will end up competing with Game 5 of the NBA finals after the Cavaliers extended the series on Friday. This will no doubt have a significant negative effect on Raw ratings/viewership but the situation may be slightly mitigated by the fact that WWE is bringing back Brock Lesnar to the show with a week's worth of advertising. Still, Raw is in danger of falling below 2.5 million viewers.

-- Renee Young tweeted that she won't be in the cast for the next season of Total Divas.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.