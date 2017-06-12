Mark Andrews Avoids Injury, Note on Tonight's Raw Viewership, Renee Young[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
-- Mark Andrews suffered an apparent neck injury yesterday at an NXT live event in Derby, UK. The injury appeared serious as the match was stopped and Andrews was taken out of the ring via stretcher after landing awkwardly on his neck after a clothesline.
-- WWE.com posted the following:
-- Andrews tweeted:
-- Tonight's WWE Raw will end up competing with Game 5 of the NBA finals after the Cavaliers extended the series on Friday. This will no doubt have a significant negative effect on Raw ratings/viewership but the situation may be slightly mitigated by the fact that WWE is bringing back Brock Lesnar to the show with a week's worth of advertising. Still, Raw is in danger of falling below 2.5 million viewers.
-- Renee Young tweeted that she won't be in the cast for the next season of Total Divas.