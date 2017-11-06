WWE Live Event Results (6/11/17) - Beaumont, TX

Thanks to rajah.com reader Travis Tallant for sending this in:

Heath Slater, Rhyno, & Kalisto def. Titus ONeil, Kurt Hawkins, and Curtis Axel via pinfall.

Austin Aires vs. Neville for Cruiserweight title.
Neville via pinfall.

Nia Jax, Emma, & Alexa Bliss vs Dana Brooke, Mickie James &, Sasha Banks
Sasha over Emma via submission.

The Miz & Samoa Joe vs. Ambrose & Seth Rollins. Ambrose over Miz via pinfall.

Enzo/Cass vs Gallows/Anderson vs Hardys vs Cesaro/Sheamus
Cesaro pinfall over Enzo.

Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt
Reigns via pinfall.
He stayed at ringside for a while shaking hands, taking pics with fans, etc.

Attendance was terrible.




