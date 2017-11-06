WWE Live Event Results (6/11/17) - Beaumont, TX

Sponsored Links

Thanks to rajah.com reader Travis Tallant for sending this in: Heath Slater, Rhyno, & Kalisto def. Titus ONeil, Kurt Hawkins, and Curtis Axel via pinfall. Austin Aires vs. Neville for Cruiserweight title.

Neville via pinfall. Nia Jax, Emma, & Alexa Bliss vs Dana Brooke, Mickie James &, Sasha Banks

Sasha over Emma via submission. The Miz & Samoa Joe vs. Ambrose & Seth Rollins. Ambrose over Miz via pinfall. Enzo/Cass vs Gallows/Anderson vs Hardys vs Cesaro/Sheamus

Cesaro pinfall over Enzo. Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt

Reigns via pinfall.

He stayed at ringside for a while shaking hands, taking pics with fans, etc. Attendance was terrible.





