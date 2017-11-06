WWE Live Event Results (6/11/17) - Beaumont, TX[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
Thanks to rajah.com reader Travis Tallant for sending this in:
Heath Slater, Rhyno, & Kalisto def. Titus ONeil, Kurt Hawkins, and Curtis Axel via pinfall.
Austin Aires vs. Neville for Cruiserweight title.
Nia Jax, Emma, & Alexa Bliss vs Dana Brooke, Mickie James &, Sasha Banks
The Miz & Samoa Joe vs. Ambrose & Seth Rollins. Ambrose over Miz via pinfall.
Enzo/Cass vs Gallows/Anderson vs Hardys vs Cesaro/Sheamus
Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt
Attendance was terrible.