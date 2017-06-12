Backstage News on the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe Match Next Month

- While Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar is supposed to be a one-time match at this point, WWE will likely wait to lay out the booking for the match until they see if there is momentum that is generated over the next couple of weeks.

- One sign that they may be looking towards is the ratings for Raw leading up to Great Balls of Fire and that if they pick up, plans could be changed on the fly and Joe/Lesnar might be changed into a series or a rematch could be re-visited later on in the year.

- An example of WWE changing their booking on the fly is the situation with Bill Goldberg, who was only expected to wrestle once for WWE. However, due to the enormous success his return was, the storyline with Brock Lesnar was extended over several months.




