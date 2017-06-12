Christopher Daniels Talks About His ROH Return, Working With Cody Rhodes

Sponsored Links



ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels recently appeared as a guest on the Shotgun Wrestling Radio Show. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On returning to Ring Of Honor (ROH) back in 2014: "Honestly it was a great feeling, I always felt like ring of honor was a welcoming locker room. Once my contract with TNA ended they were the first people I contacted. I was fortunate enough that they had a place for me and for Frankie. I felt like they welcomed both of us into the locker room very quickly and we felt like it was a place that could become a home for us."

On capturing the ROH World Championship: "Felt like the weight was lifted off my shoulders. I feel like people look at me differently now. I’m fortunate to earn their respect but I feel like since winning the championship they look at me differently. Winning it when I did wouldn’t have meant the same if I hadn’t lost as often as I had. It’s a great feeling."

On working with Cody Rhodes: "I think the reputation of ROH is a place people want to go and want to experience. We’ve had Bull Ray and the Hardys come through over the last few months. We got a group of a guys who love what their doing and that creates a great atmosphere. Cody came to ROH last year and has run rough shot over the last year. It takes courage to step away from the WWE system on your own. One of the things on his twitter list was ROH. Which says a lot about ROH that guys like Cody want to come here and wrestle. Everyone who comes to ROH wants to be world champion and right now it’s my job to stop him."

