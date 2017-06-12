Sonjay Dutt Talks Impact Wrestling Return, Jeff Jarrett's Role, Representing India

Sponsored Links



Impact Wrestling star Sonjay Dutt recently spoke with The Fan Garage for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his Impact Wrestling return: "It kind of all worked out. Timing was good. The company was in a transition phase; Jeff Jarrett was just taking back over. He and I have a very long business relationship. We have worked for over 15 years on various different projects. He called me and described me what exactly was going on with the company and the transition stage and I jumped on board, in all capacities."

On Jeff Jarrett's current role behind-the-scenes at Impact Wrestling: "It was very crucial. It was the most pivotal thing you could do. The track record and resume of the man speak for itself. And to have a man like that in charge, he's got his hand in everything. He's so knowledgeable about every factor in the industry. To have somebody at the top is extremely well for the company."

On helping represent India: "There are not a lot of wrestlers. I cannot count the amount of Indians in one hand. Not just I, all the other Indian wrestlers out there have a big job. We got a billion people on our back that want to support us and that we want to show in a positive light."

