Eric Bischoff Reveals Accomplishment He Is Most Proud Of In His Career

During the latest episode of "Table For 3" on the WWE Network, former WCW Executive Vice President Eric Bischoff spoke about WCW Monday Nitro being the accomplishment he is most proud of in his career.

"WWE was the dominant [pro] wrestling company and I knew that if I was going to get primetime, I was going to have to change that," said Bischoff. "So I literally sat down with a legal notepad and a pen and I made a list of every single way that I could be different than the WWE. They were taped. I'll go live."

Bischoff continued, "They target kids, they're a little family friendly, and a little animated in the way that they present their storylines and their characters. I'm going to be reality-based and I'm going to have a little bit more of an edge. I'm going to target 18 to 34 year old men. So I just literally made a list. There was probably 15 or 20 things. Some of them made sense, some of them didn't. And that is what created that format."

Check out the complete episode of "Table For 3," dubbed "Creative Committee," by registering for the WWE Network.