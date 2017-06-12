Michael Hayes Talks Putting Together HBK vs. Undertaker From WrestleMania 25

Sponsored Links



During the latest episode of "Table For 3" on the WWE Network, WWE Hall Of Famer Michael "P.S." Hayes, one of the founding members of the Fabulous Freebirds and a longtime executive in WWE, spoke about his transition from in-ring performer to a creative influence behind-the-scenes.

"I had a great run with The [Fabulous] Freebirds," said Hayes. "I tried to recreate it, but it didn't work so much. I tried again with the Hardys to start a new thing and finally Vince [McMahon] said, 'no, you're not going to do that. I don't want you on-air.'"

Hayes continued, "I thought my career was over. He asked me to be an agent. And then, I just thought, 'well, kid, you've got to make the best of this' and it worked."

The former "Doc Hendrix" also spoke about the proudest accomplishment of his career, which he said was helping to put together the legendary Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker match from WrestleMania 25.

"And the funnest time I've had, and I've had a lot, I've been blessed, I'm still having fun, was the first Undertaker/Shawn Michaels matchup at WrestleMania 25 because we all had this vision and we were working on it and it was basically heaven against hell."

Hayes continued, "When I first presented it to Vince [he said], 'oh God! No, Michael, we're not going to do heaven versus hell!' Next thing you know, Undertaker is ascending from the fires of hell. Shawn's descending from the clouds of heaven." Hayes added, "the match was so good. I mean, to make people think that Shawn Michaels, as great as he is, had a chance to break that streak."

Check out the complete episode of "Table For 3," dubbed "Creative Committee," by registering for the WWE Network.