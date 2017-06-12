Bram Talks Impact Wrestling Management, Women's Wrestling, Charlotte

Sponsored Links



Bram recently spoke with The Art Of Wrestling for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On working for Dixie Carter, Jeff Jarrett, Billy Corgan and Anthem: "I love Billy Corgan! He´s a close friend of mine and someone I hold in high regard. His mind for the business, and business in general, is impeccable. Having him on board for the time he was with us, for me, was fantastic. I´m pretty sure all the boys would agree with that too. I always liked Dixie a lot and she was good to me. I had no issues with her whatsoever. What goes on in the office or behind closed doors is not my business, nor do I put much thought into it, my job is to entertain. Anthem seem keen to get stuck into Impact and turn it around for the better, so I´m all for it. Having Jeff Jarrett back is great, it´s his baby at the end of the day and he gets and understands the business from every angle."

On being in The Ascension and their call-up to the WWE main roster: "The Ascension was cool and I am glad I was a part of the early stages. I am still close with both guys, Konnor and Viktor. I wish them nothing but the best and success. What we did and what is on TV now is a completely different product to what we were doing when I was part of it, so I can´t really comment. However, they are on TV and making money so to me that is still a successful endeavor."

On the current state of women's wrestling and Charlotte Flair: "I can´t say I watch a lot of women´s wrestling, but I will watch if Ashley [Charlotte Flair] is on. Without sounding bias, Charlotte Flair, is my ultimate favorite. She´s the best in the world when it comes to women´s wrestling. Hell, she´s stepping on the dudes' toes too! She has so much natural charisma, it´s effortless to her. It´s like she´s been doing it forever and she´s only been doing it for a handful of years. I love watching her work."

Check out the complete Bram interview at ArtOfWrestling.cz.