Kevin Owens Remembers Dusty Rhodes On 2-Year Anniversary Of His Passing

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 12, 2017 - 4:19pm
Posted In:
This past Sunday marked the two-year anniversary of the passing of one of the most universally respected legends in the pro wrestling business, Dusty Rhodes.

Current WWE Superstar Kevin Owens took to social media on Sunday morning to share a remembrance of "The American Dream."

"Two years ago today, we lost the absolute best," wrote Owens via his official Twitter page. "There's really no way to truly describe how much we all miss him."

Owens concluded, "We love you, Dream!"




