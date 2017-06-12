Bray Wyatt's Wife Files for Divorce; Accuses Him of Having Affair with Ring Announcer

Sponsored Links



-- Bray Wyatt's wife, Samantha Rotunda, has filed for divorce in Florida accusing the WWE performer of adultery and misdeeds, according to the Daily Mail. Rotunda's lawyer names current WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman as the person who Wyatt is having an affair with.

-- In his counter-petition for divorce filed in Hernando County, Wyatt requested an injunction to force his wife to keep quiet about the split. He claims she made 'defamatory statements about the husband to several people in the community in an effort to ruin his reputation.'

-- In Samantha's response to Bray's request for an injunction she says: 'It is a shame that the Husband would make such false claims and attempt such media gaming. Ms. Rotunda will not only prove Husband's allegation and claims are nothing more than a media ploy and endeavor to create an offense to defend his adultery and misdeeds.

-- According to Samantha's divorce petition, she and Wyatt were married in 2012 and separated in March after Wyatt allegedly walked out on her and their two daughters, 6 and 4.

