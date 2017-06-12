Rumors on Possible John Cena's "Free Agent" Return Storyline

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 12, 2017 - 10:46pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- A graphic was displayed on tonight's Raw program hyping the return of John Cena to Smackdown Live on July 4. The notable development in the graphic was that it referenced Cena as a "free agent."

-- It is unclear if this means Cena will be teasing a move to Raw but eventually remaining on Smackdown (with rumors indicating that a storyline with Jinder Mahal is in the works) or if he is headed to Raw (there's also been rumors that WWE is looking for an opponent for Roman Reigns for SummerSlam) but more will become known over the next couple of weeks.

-- There's also a report from pwinsider.com which indicates that Cena could actually be appearing on both Raw and Smackdown, going back and forth between the two brands.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.