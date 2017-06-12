Rumors on Possible John Cena's "Free Agent" Return Storyline

Sponsored Links



-- A graphic was displayed on tonight's Raw program hyping the return of John Cena to Smackdown Live on July 4. The notable development in the graphic was that it referenced Cena as a "free agent."

-- It is unclear if this means Cena will be teasing a move to Raw but eventually remaining on Smackdown (with rumors indicating that a storyline with Jinder Mahal is in the works) or if he is headed to Raw (there's also been rumors that WWE is looking for an opponent for Roman Reigns for SummerSlam) but more will become known over the next couple of weeks.

-- There's also a report from pwinsider.com which indicates that Cena could actually be appearing on both Raw and Smackdown, going back and forth between the two brands.