TJP Clarifies Rumors Regarding His Name Change

-- On a recent edition of the B&V radio show, Bryan Alvarez indicated that he heard from sources within WWE that the reason TJ Perkins changed his name to simply TJP is because Vince McMahon hates the "Perkins" restaurant. Alvarez added that McMahon felt that each time audience heard "TJ Perkins", they would associate it with the restaurant.

-- Someone tweeted the rumor to TJP and he responded with:




