Dash Wilder Cleared to Wrestle, Bray Wyatt and Jojo Arrive at Raw Together, more

-- Dash Wilder of The Revival is officially cleared to return to in-ring action, after recovering from a broken jaw. He was actually involved in the opening segment on Raw in the Brock Lesnar / Samoa Joe altercation.

-- Another talent seen during that segment was Bo Dallas, who has grown out his hair and also now has a goatee.

-- After news of his divorce was released earlier today and got ugly in a hurry, Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman arrived at Raw together. According to further reports on this matter, Wyatt's (ex)wife didn't plan on revealing the adultery as part of the divorce proceedings, but when Wyatt filed his counter petition, she decided to spill it all.