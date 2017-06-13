Smackdown Preview: Six-Man Tag Match, Mahal/Orton, Two Women's Matches, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is the official WWE.com Smackdown preview:

Money in the Bank competitors team up for Six-Man Tag Team battle

As Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view draws near, tensions are rising between the six competitors in the marquee Ladder Match. With AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler trading victories, Shinsuke Nakamura besting Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin demolishing WWE’s Rockstar and Sami Zayn in recent weeks, momentum is at a premium. Who will be victorious when Styles, Nakamura & Zayn battle Owens, Corbin & Ziggler?

Mahal and Orton come face to face before WWE Title rematch

Before they step in the ring for SmackDown LIVE’s top prize on Sunday, Mahal and Orton will come face to face in New Orleans. Will The Big Easy be able to contain these two intense rivals when they’re in the same ring tonight?

New Day & Breezango join forces for Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Tyler Breeze and Fandango will be teaming up with The New Day to take on The Usos & The Colons in a huge Eight-Man Tag Team Match. Will the No. 1 contenders and the Fashion Police vanquish their opponents, or will The Usos & The Colons stand tall heading into WWE Money in the Bank?

Can Tamina pin Naomi again?

Tamina will get the opportunity to prove herself again this week on SmackDown LIVE when she takes on Naomi in non-title action. Will she make it two in a row?

Charlotte Flair and Natalya square off before historic Women’s Money in the Bank

There is no love lost between these two, as Natalya formed her “welcoming committee” to make The Queen’s life miserable following her arrival on Team Blue. Which Superstar will get the upper hand heading into Sunday’s history-making Money in the Bank Ladder Match?