Renee Young Removed From Total Divas Cast, Lana's New Theme Song

- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the new "Ravishing" theme song for Lana. The SmackDown Live Superstar is scheduled to make her in-ring debut against SmackDown Live Women's Champion Naomi at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view on June 18th.

- After being featured as a full-time cast member for the first time during season six of Total Divas, WWE broadcast team member Renee Young confirmed via social media that she will not be part of the seventh season of the show. Young posted the following response on Twitter to a fan who asked if she would be part of season seven: