Backstage News on Kurt Angle's Storyline & Who He May Feud Against

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 13, 2017 - 4:48pm
-- Over the past few weeks, Kurt Angle has been involved in a storyline on Raw where mysterious text messages are being sent that Angle claims could ruin him and threaten his career.

-- As previously noted, these text messages are reportedly setting up the return of Stephanie McMahon and the latest rumor is that eventually it will also lead to the return of Triple H, who will end up feuding with Angle.

-- According to sources, WWE was penciling an Angle vs. HHH match for next year's WrestleMania but with ratings getting worse by the week and the wheels already in motion, this match looks to be being pushed up and could end up happening at SummerSlam.

-- For what it's worth, Angle still has to be cleared to wrestle by WWE medical staff, but the feeling is that it is not expected to cause an obstacle and Kurt will wrestle sooner or later.




