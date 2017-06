Sponsored Links



-- Last night's Raw - with the return of Brock Lesnar - generated a 2.53 million viewers, down considerably from last week's 2.98 million and the lowest all year.

-- As noted multiple times, Raw was up against some formidable competition in the form of Game #5 of the NBA finals which did a whopping 24.466 million viewers.

-- Hourly numbers for Raw were: