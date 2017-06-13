Backstage News on John Cena Being a Free Agent & Roman Reigns' Announcement

Sponsored Links



-- According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, John Cena's return as a "free agent" is indeed leading up to the development that Cena will be appearing on both Raw and Smackdown.

-- WWE is giving up the brand exclusiveness with Cena mainly due to the fact that he is really the only major draw in the company and officials feel they need him on both shows for interest/attendance purposes.

-- Also for what it's worth, Roman Reigns' announcement is not expected to be related to John Cena's return. There was a report that Reigns and Cena were going to end up in an angle leading to a match at SummerSlam, but according to Meltzer, Reigns is not supposed to be facing Cena at the event.