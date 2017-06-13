Possible Spoilers for Tonight's Smackdown Live

Sponsored Links



-- Zach Ryder is backstage at Smackdown, and according to pwinsider.com, is expected to return on tonight's show.

-- There's also a report that the American Alpha will be involved in a "big angle" tonight to reintroduce them on TV in a new storyline.

-- This is in addition to the four matches schedule: Charlotte vs. Natalya, Naomi vs. Tamina, Breezango & New Day vs. Colons & Usos and finally, a six man tag team match with AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn taking on Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler.

-- A segment featuring Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton.

-- Tonight's Smackdown is the Money in the Bank go-home edition and we'll have live coverage.