Braun Strowman Cleared to Return; Injury Update on Paige

-- Braun Strowman is reportedly cleared to return to in-ring action after recovering from minor elbow surgery. WWE publicly indicated that he would be sidelined up to six months, but as noted before, that timetable was simply to set him up for a surprise "super human" type return.

-- According to reports, Strowman actually was given the green light by doctors last week and is just waiting for the creative team to write him into storylines. As of last word, he was still expected to pick up his feud with Roman Reigns but it is unclear if that is still the plan.

-- Injured WWE star Paige is also nearing a return from neck surgery. She indicated on Twitter that she was undergoing one final round of x-rays today and according to reports, if there are no complications, she will be back soon thereafter. Paige also posted pics on Instagram showing her working out, readying for a return.