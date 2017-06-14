Tully Blanchard Remembers Dusty Rhodes On 2-Year Anniversary Of His Passing

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Tully Blanchard recently appeared as a guest on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the passing of Dusty Rhodes two years ago: "I had seen Dusty at a number of legends shows and we talked in passing and didn’t really have an opportunity to have long conversations. I was flying to Charlotte to be apart of the fan-fest and when I landed and turned my phone on it just exploded of (news) of Dusty’s passing. When I saw Arn, I didn’t really know that Dusty was sick because the last time we spent anytime together was in 2012 at the Hall of Fame induction when he did such a great job of inducting the Four Horseman and it really just went kind of surreal. My Dad had passed in 2012 and there are so many ties between my Dad and Dusty that people may not know but I was still processing that and still am today and that has been five years and now with Dusty at two years, when you said that I just kind of had to take an extra breath and think, it has been two years already. Truly time keeps on going and it is just amazing how quickly time goes."

On his feud with Dusty Rhodes and what he feels took it to the next level: "At the start of 1985 we got Baby Doll and went forward with it and that was all Dusty. He wanted me to have a female manager and they were looking for Sunshine (who worked for Dallas) for quite awhile and they actually couldn’t find her. We were working during Christmas week for Eddie Graham and did some shots to help the territory down there and Nickla Roberts was wrestling on one of the cards and I told Dusty that she has got to be Baby Doll. In fact, he and I saw her and we went and had a meeting and nearly said it simultaneously. It was a huge boost to the territory, a huge boost to Nickla and certainly a huge boost to the Dusty Rhodes/ Tully Blanchard feud that was just getting started."

On his favorite moments from their feud: "Some of the great moments like when Dusty got Baby Doll for thirty days and putting her up in cage and all of the stadium matches where the money was hanging above the ring and there are so many of them I can barely remember all the different matches that we had during that time. When we switched Baby Doll baby face and I slapped her, Dusty came out and defended her honor. I just watched that recently on YouTube and one of my daughters asked if I really hit her and I did, I smacked her pretty hard. But that was the thing that was so big about what we did because what we did was believable and that is why people still remember it today."

