"American Grit" Starring John Cena Draws Poor Ratings For Season 2 Premiere

Sponsored Links



The ratings are in for the premiere of the second season of "American Grit," and the news isn't good.

The first episode of the new season of the FOX reality show, which is again hosted by longtime top WWE Superstar John Cena, finished with 1.12 million viewers, according to a report by Zap2It.com.

By comparison, the least viewed episode in the history of the program last season drew 1.73 million viewers, marking a significant decrease in viewership for the new season.