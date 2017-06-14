"American Grit" Starring John Cena Draws Poor Ratings For Season 2 Premiere

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 14, 2017 - 11:04am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

The ratings are in for the premiere of the second season of "American Grit," and the news isn't good.

The first episode of the new season of the FOX reality show, which is again hosted by longtime top WWE Superstar John Cena, finished with 1.12 million viewers, according to a report by Zap2It.com.

By comparison, the least viewed episode in the history of the program last season drew 1.73 million viewers, marking a significant decrease in viewership for the new season.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.