Ric Flair On Why He Wants Orton To Retire, His Time As Part Of Evolution

Sponsored Links



As noted, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Bruno Sammartino were the guests on the latest episode of the WWE Network original series, "Table For 3."

Below are some of the highlights from the show, which feature "The Nature Boy" talking about Evolution and a potential third WWE Hall Of Fame ring in his future.

On his time with Randy Orton, Batista and Triple H as part of the Evolution faction: "I used to be able to get him. Now, he's all calmed down, when I was hanging out with him and Batista, I had more fun. Hunter was always kind of ... he had his own thing, but [Orton] and Dave [Batista] had a whole different gig going on. Two young, handsome guys. I'd just take Batista to the bar and he'd take his shirt off for all the chicks! I was living my life vicariously through these two guys!"

On possibly getting a third WWE Hall Of Fame ring for a potential Evolution faction induction once Randy Orton retires: "Well, here's the deal. I want you to retire as soon as you can. God knows you've got enough money, okay? So I can get my third [WWE Hall Of Fame] ring when they induct Evolution, okay?"

Check out the complete episode of "Table For 3" featuring Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Bruno Sammartino by subscribing to the WWE Network today!