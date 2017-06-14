Vince Russo Explains Why He Feels WWE Is Mishandling Jinder Mahal's Push

Sponsored Links



Former WWE, WCW and Impact Wrestling writer Vince Russo recently appeared as a guest on The Wrestling Inc. Podcast with Raj Giri, Glenn Rubenstein and Chris Callicutt.

During the show, Russo shared his belief that WWE is mishandling the WWE Championship push of Jinder Mahal.

"What a mishandling of Jinder Mahal three weeks as the champion," Russo said. "And they killed it. They dropped the ball… It's horrendous what they did to this poor guy in the last three weeks."

When asked how he feels Mahal's push is being mishandled three weeks into his reign as champion of the SmackDown Live brand, Russo elaborated by stating the following.

"This is what they do with all these guys, Raj," Russo said. "Everybody just becomes another name on the roster. If you go back and you look at the Attitude Era show, every single show was built around who the champion was. And that championship and that title. Every show was built around that. That's the most important thing on the show."

Russo continued, "Yesterday, three weeks after winning the title, this guy was handled just like another wrestler on the show. Bro, the announcers couldn't have no-sold it any-more. When Shane announced he [Jinder Mahal] had a match with Mojo, the freaking announcers no-sold it. This is your freaking champion!"

Check out the full episode of The Wrestling Inc. Podcast featuring the Vince Russo interview at WrestlingInc.com.