Rusev Medically Cleared To Return To The Ring

It sounds like fans of Rusev won't have to wait much longer for the Bulgarian Brute's return to WWE TV. Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com reported on Wednesday that Rusev has been officially cleared by doctors to return to the ring. Rusev reportedly met with WWE doctors on Tuesday and was given the go-ahead.

Rusev has been out of action since the spring. He went under the knife in March to repair an injured shoulder.

The former ex-United States Champ surfaced on Twitter in May in a video demanding a title match at Money In The Bank, directed towards Shane McMahon.




