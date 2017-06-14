SmackDown Live Draws Record Low Viewership For 2017 This Week

The bad news for WWE continues this week as viewership figures are in for this past Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live.

Following a disappointing number for Monday's RAW show, SmackDown Live set a new record low for 2017 for the blue brand, finishing with 2.072 million viewers for the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view "go-home" show.

By comparison, last week's edition of SmackDown Live drew 2.349 million viewers.




