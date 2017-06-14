SmackDown Live Draws Record Low Viewership For 2017 This Week[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
The bad news for WWE continues this week as viewership figures are in for this past Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live.
Following a disappointing number for Monday's RAW show, SmackDown Live set a new record low for 2017 for the blue brand, finishing with 2.072 million viewers for the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view "go-home" show.
By comparison, last week's edition of SmackDown Live drew 2.349 million viewers.