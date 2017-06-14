NXT TV Preview (6/14): Asuka-Riot-Cross Triple-Threat Elimination Match

Sponsored Links



WWE returns with the latest episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network tonight with a taped show from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

The official WWE.com preview for tonight's edition of NXT TV reads as follows:

WWE NXT preview, June 14, 2017: Will Asuka’s reign survive tonight’s Triple Threat Elimination Match? Asuka’s NXT Women’s Title reign could be in jeopardy tonight when she battles Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat Elimination Match. Plus, Drew McIntyre returns to action inside the yellow ropes. WWE NXT Preview : Quick Hits * Can NXT Women’s Champion Asuka eliminate her competition?

* Get ready for a donnybrook, because McIntyre’s back in town

The following matches are scheduled for tonight's show: