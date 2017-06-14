NXT TV Preview (6/14): Asuka-Riot-Cross Triple-Threat Elimination Match

WWE returns with the latest episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network tonight with a taped show from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
The official WWE.com preview for tonight's edition of NXT TV reads as follows:
WWE NXT preview, June 14, 2017: Will Asuka’s reign survive tonight’s Triple Threat Elimination Match?
Asuka’s NXT Women’s Title reign could be in jeopardy tonight when she battles Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat Elimination Match. Plus, Drew McIntyre returns to action inside the yellow ropes.
WWE NXT Preview : Quick Hits
* Can NXT Women’s Champion Asuka eliminate her competition?
* Get ready for a donnybrook, because McIntyre’s back in town
The following matches are scheduled for tonight's show:
* Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black
* Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce
* The Velveteen Dream vs. Raul Mendoza
* Drew McIntyre vs. Rob Ryzin
* The Authors of Pain vs. Beastly Brody and Malken
* Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka [Triple Threat Elimination Match]
