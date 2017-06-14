WWE Sends NBA Champs Custom Belts (Photos), Balor "Meets The Demon King"

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 14, 2017 - 6:31pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- WWE released the footage below via their official YouTube channel. The video shows former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor "meeting The Demon King" while in Singapore this week.

- Triple H took to social media earlier this week to congratulate the Golden State Warriors on winning the NBA Finals. "The Game" posted a photo of custom WWE Championship belts that WWE is sending to this year's NBA Champions.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.