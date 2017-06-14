WWE Sends NBA Champs Custom Belts (Photos), Balor "Meets The Demon King"[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
- WWE released the footage below via their official YouTube channel. The video shows former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor "meeting The Demon King" while in Singapore this week.
- Triple H took to social media earlier this week to congratulate the Golden State Warriors on winning the NBA Finals. "The Game" posted a photo of custom WWE Championship belts that WWE is sending to this year's NBA Champions.