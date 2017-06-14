Backstage Rumor: Triple H Growing Frustrated with Vince McMahon

Sponsored Links



-- According to online reports, there appears to be growing friction backstage between Triple H and Vince McMahon.

-- According to Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch, Triple H is mainly frustrated at how all the work that goes into creating and developing talent in NXT eventually seems to go to waste once those talent move up to WWE. Further compounding the problem is the fact that Triple H knows there isn't much that can be done as long as Vince is around and in power.

-- When we asked around, no one was willing to really speak on this but stated that Triple H is a "professional" and doesn't appear to show any outward signs of frustration backstage.

-- One comment that was made was that even if the two aren't showing any obvious signs of friction, it's pretty clear that anyone in Triple H's position "probably wouldn't be happy at the way things go downhill."