WWE Announces Live Event Return To China

WWE issued the following press release this week to announce their upcoming live event return to China.

WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that it will bring a live event to Shenzhen for the first time, as WWE Live China comes to the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena on Sunday, September 17. The event marks WWE’s return to China following last year’s successful show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai.

Tickets for WWE LIVE China go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10am Beijing-time and can be purchased at www.Damai.cn.

“WWE’s return to China demonstrates our continued commitment to the market,” said Jay Li, Vice President & General Manager, WWE Greater China. “Our WWE Superstars will deliver an action-packed night of family-friendly entertainment that is certain to create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Fans attending WWE LIVE China will be able to see their favorite WWE Superstars, including John Cena®, AJ Styles™, Dolph Ziggler™, Shinsuke Nakamura™, Kevin Owens™, The New Day™, Charlotte™, Becky Lynch™, Natalya™, Sami Zayn™ and many more.*

WWE LIVE China is presented in partnership with Live Nation, the global leader in live entertainment.

“Live Nation is proud to extend our relationship with WWE, a renowned global entertainment brand,” said Dennis Argenzia, Vice President, Asia Touring, Live Nation. “We are excited to bring this action-packed and family-friendly WWE live show to Shenzhen, China this September.”

WWE also announced Mission Hills China as official partner of WWE LIVE China.

“Mission Hills, the largest golf club in the world, is excited and proud to partner with WWE, a global entertainment company, to bring WWE Live to China,” said Tenniel Chu, Vice Chairman of Mission Hills Group. “Together we are bringing the excitement and family-friendly entertainment of WWE LIVE to fans here in Shenzhen for the very first time.”

The past 12 months have been a period of significant activity for WWE in China:

◾Reached an exclusive multi-year agreement with PPTV to live stream its flagship shows Raw® and SmackDown® in Mandarin

◾Signed eight Chinese athletes to developmental contracts to train at the WWE Performance Center, including the first-ever Chinese WWE Superstar Tian Bing

◾Returned with its first live event in three years with a show at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai

◾Distributed WrestleMania® live in China for the first time ever via pay-per-view on PPTV Sports

◾Showcased Tian Bing as he made his WrestleMania debut in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

*Talent line-up subject to change.