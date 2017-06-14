Finn Balor On The Club Reuniting In WWE, Missing WM33, Universal Title

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor recently spoke with News.co.au to promote WWE's upcoming events in New Zealand and Australia in September. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On wanting to recapture the WWE Universal Championship that he never lost in the ring: "Perhaps considering the fact I never actually lost the Universal Title, maybe at some point I'll be granted a rematch — maybe against Samoa Joe or Brock Lesnar."

On missing WrestleMania 33 earlier this year: "It was quite an interesting scenario, because the reality was I actually was fit and I was ready and I was back wrestling, there was just no space on the card at WrestleMania. Obviously I had done my part in the rehabilitation, but it was kind of too late situating anything to do with the card. There was literally no space left, no opponents left, that was the reality of it."

On his "Demon" character: "The Demon character is something I draw on occasion. It's something that requires a lot of focus to tap into and really requires the right situation for me to sort of draw on that darker side of my personality. Since I've been back on Raw, the opportunity hasn't really presented itself to tap into that side and I've had such a good time being back I haven't wanted to change. I quite like walking out in my sweet new Balor club jacket. popping my collar and being Mr Cool."

On the possibility of reforming The Club in WWE with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows: "It's something that comes up every now and again, whether we should reform The Club. To me it was a moment in time. That moment for me was four years ago. A lot has changed in those four years. Myself, Luke, Karl have a lot of history together and AJ (Styles) is on Smackdown, the possibility of perhaps reuniting in the future, sure it's tasty to a lot of people. I think individually right now we're all stronger on our own paths. Maybe that will change in the future. We may need to reassemble the troops, but for now I think we're all doing fine."

Check out the complete Finn Balor interview at News.com.au.