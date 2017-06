Sponsored Links

Though WWE has not made any public announcement, there is expected to be some sort of legends segment happening at Money in the Bank.





Details are still sketchy, but WWE has apparently invited Ric Flair, Bob Orton Jr., Larry Hennig, Baron Von Raschke and Greg Gagne as appearing at the PPV in some form.





Other names which were being discussed - but not official - were Gerald Brisco, Rocky Johnson and Ted DiBiase.





As noted, is is unclear what they will be doing on the PPV, but usually WWE uses old stars as a way to help put over younger heels, who end up bullying them. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





