WWE Hypes Roman Reigns' SummerSlam Announcement On Monday's RAW

As noted, Roman Reigns is scheduled to make an announcement regarding his plans for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in August on this coming Monday night's edition of WWE RAW.

WWE issued the following regarding Reigns' announcement:

Roman Reigns to make SummerSlam announcement next Monday night The Big Dog has some big plans for The Biggest Party of the Summer. Live on Raw next Monday night, Roman Reigns will make an announcement concerning his involvement in this year's SummerSlam, which will emanate from Brooklyn, N.Y.'s Barclays Center on Sunday, Aug. 20. Although Reigns was unsuccessful in earning the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view — that honor went to Samoa Joe at WWE Extreme Rules — The Big Dog remains focused on ruling over and defending his "yard" on Team Red. No matter what it entails, Reigns' proclamation will surely change the landscape of WWE's annual summer spectacular. Don't miss Reigns' SummerSlam announcement next Monday night on Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.

