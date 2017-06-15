Zack Ryder Comments On WWE Return: "I'm Back Bro!"

Sponsored Links



As seen on this week's episode of SmackDown Live, former Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder made his WWE return, reuniting with his "Hype Bros" tag-team partner, this year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, Mojo Rawley.

Featured above is the segment from this week's SmackDown Live, which showed Ryder's return to WWE following a lengthy hiatus due to a knee injury.

Additionally, Ryder and Rawley posted the following via social media after his return on Tuesday night's show. Also embedded below is Ryder and Rawley discussing Ryder's return on "Talking Smack."