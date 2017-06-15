Ryback Gives His Take On Possibility Of Hulk Hogan Returning To WWE

Sponsored Links



On the latest edition of his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, former WWE Superstar Ryback (aka The Big Guy) recently spoke about such the hot-button topic of Hulk Hogan possibly returning to WWE.

Regarding "The Hulkster" possibly returning to the fold in the WWE Universe, The Big Guy joked and then explained why he feels it will happen one day.

"I'm just picturing, they bring him back and you know, like, the Be a STAR campaigns and everything? But they send him out to talk to groups of youths, black kids," said the former Ryback. "They just go overboard trying to shove it down people's throats. Do you know what I mean? And it backfires. No, I say that all as a joke. It only makes sense for him to go back at some point, or to be involved in some way, shape, or form."

The Big Guy continued, "I like him a lot, man. I actually had several conversations with him where we talked about The Secret a little bit and positivity. When you meet him in person, he's such a down-to-earth, nice guy." Ryback summarized, "he's a good f--king dude and anyone that questions that has their head up their ass."

Check out the complete episode of "Conversation With The Big Guy" at Podbay.fm.